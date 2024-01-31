TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in TELUS were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TU. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in TELUS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TELUS by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in TELUS by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TELUS by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

TU stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 270.74%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

