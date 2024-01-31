Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

IWY stock opened at $184.16 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $125.09 and a 1 year high of $185.14. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.65.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

