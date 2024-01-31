Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX stock opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $63.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

