Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $143,000 Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush cut New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NYCB stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.