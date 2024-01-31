Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $335.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.77. The company has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $248.96 and a 1 year high of $339.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.