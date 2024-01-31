Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,550,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,485,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $443.99 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $283.60 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $399.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.61.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

