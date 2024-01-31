Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Holdings Increased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after buying an additional 1,157,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,182,897,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,943,000 after buying an additional 169,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $602,107,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,736,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN opened at $157.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.56 and a 200-day moving average of $140.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $158.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.