Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $914,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,228,798,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after buying an additional 108,622 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $773,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after buying an additional 1,197,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $227.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.00 and a 200-day moving average of $211.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

