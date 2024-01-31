iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Raised by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $79.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

