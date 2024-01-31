Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,620 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE:PFG opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

