Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.0 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.