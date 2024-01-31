First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $320.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.72.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 48.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth $146,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

