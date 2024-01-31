Equitable Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.