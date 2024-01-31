Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 655,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 120,586 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,334,000 after purchasing an additional 711,820 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

