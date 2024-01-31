Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

