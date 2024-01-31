Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. Lakeland Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 95,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Featured Stories

