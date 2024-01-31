Raymond James Raises Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target to $26.50

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $26.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s previous close.

CSWC has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.23. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,171,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 420.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 755,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 610,502 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 128,670 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 103,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

