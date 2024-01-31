Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $68.50

Shares of Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.50 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 75.75 ($0.96), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.75 ($0.96).

Indus Gas Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Indus Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.