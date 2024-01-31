iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $121.65

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $121.65 and last traded at $122.36, with a volume of 337108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.04.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,772.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

