Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.15

Shares of Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 310175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Astellas Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Research analysts predict that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

