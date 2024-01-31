iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.24

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.24 and last traded at $80.19, with a volume of 3831831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.98.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.33.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.