Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.22)-$(0.17) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.36 million. Extreme Networks also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.220–0.170 EPS.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Extreme Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $166,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

