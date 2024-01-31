RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.64 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.33 EPS.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

NYSE RNR opened at $215.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.69 and its 200-day moving average is $201.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $227.16.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RNR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.44.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

