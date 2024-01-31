AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Down 8.1% in January

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 40,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 959.96 and a beta of 1.42.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,347,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,361,000 after purchasing an additional 242,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,695,000 after purchasing an additional 523,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,338,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,098,000 after purchasing an additional 402,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,873,000 after acquiring an additional 334,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

