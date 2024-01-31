Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Up 6.2% in January

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,300 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the December 31st total of 257,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $838.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.91. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amalgamated Financial

In other Amalgamated Financial news, Director Finser Mark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $106,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,325.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 8,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $206,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Finser Mark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $106,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,325.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,599 shares of company stock valued at $473,066. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

