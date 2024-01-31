AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ALOT. StockNews.com began coverage on AstroNova in a report on Monday, January 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded AstroNova from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.77 million, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.63. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.26%.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
