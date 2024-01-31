AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALOT. StockNews.com began coverage on AstroNova in a report on Monday, January 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded AstroNova from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

AstroNova Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AstroNova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AstroNova by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AstroNova by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.77 million, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.63. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.26%.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Stories

