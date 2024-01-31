Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Air T

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air T in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air T Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68. Air T has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.97 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 49.62%.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Articles

