Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from $330.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUBB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.29.

HUBB opened at $344.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.23. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $347.28.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,463 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hubbell by 130.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,866,000 after acquiring an additional 410,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,375,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hubbell by 46.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,699,000 after acquiring an additional 323,116 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

