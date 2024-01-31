Barclays Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $112.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $116.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $94.08 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.96. The company has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

