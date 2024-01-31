Wedbush Increases General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $45.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wedbush from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GM. HSBC started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.02.

NYSE GM opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

