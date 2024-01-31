Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

