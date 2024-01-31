Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.60 and approximately $2.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016643 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015744 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,582.96 or 1.00127407 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011260 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00192422 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.