Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $886,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,237,075,000 after buying an additional 4,429,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $87.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

