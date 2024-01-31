Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 404,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,893,000 after acquiring an additional 42,359 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 27,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $254,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $2,165,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,988,040 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.