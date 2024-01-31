BitTorrent-New Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $789.79 million and $23.07 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002284 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002134 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002097 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000084 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $22,863,053.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.