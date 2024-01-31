Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $830,000 Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,366,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,523,000 after buying an additional 1,082,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,549,000 after buying an additional 1,812,971 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Livent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after buying an additional 421,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Livent by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,119,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,871,000 after buying an additional 275,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,262,000 after buying an additional 2,345,546 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTHM stock opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 40.77% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

