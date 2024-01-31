abrdn plc Increases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $25,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $479.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $479.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $461.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total value of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,176 shares of company stock worth $7,349,826. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

