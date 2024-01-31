Cronos (CRO) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0808 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $8.12 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00081535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00026906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021543 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006792 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

