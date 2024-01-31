Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 1,553 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,713 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 47,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $45.98.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.91%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

