Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,981 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,361 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 21.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,126,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,074,000 after acquiring an additional 558,849 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,508,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after buying an additional 140,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,305,000. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MT. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Profile

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.