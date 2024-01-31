Barclays PLC Has $116.41 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,121,731 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 776,755 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.22% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $116,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

