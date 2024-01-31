Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $112,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $608.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.21. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $609.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

View Our Latest Report on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.