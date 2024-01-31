Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,139,319 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.27% of Copart worth $109,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Copart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.43.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

