iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $197.67 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.