Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Boosts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Corteva by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,916,000 after buying an additional 261,656 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after acquiring an additional 746,972 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $65.21.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Barclays downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.32.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

