Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $49,000 Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lowered its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Neogen were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEOG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,469.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Stock Down 1.2 %

Neogen stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.54 and a beta of 1.13. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Neogen

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.