Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 16,252 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,143 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,252 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 304,923 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 367,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 44.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 777,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 237,763 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

