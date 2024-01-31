Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,641 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

