Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,770 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of O opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.02. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.33%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

