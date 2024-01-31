Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 845 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowery Thomas LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $220.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $221.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

